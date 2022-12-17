Cool weather forecast for North and Northeast, rising waves in South

Temperatures in the Central and East regions, including Greater Bangkok, will fall by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological department also said the northeast monsoon across the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will intensify over the next few days. As a result, some areas of the South will see heavy rain. Flashfloods are a danger, it warned.

Waves in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are forecast to rise to between 2 and 4 metres. They will surpass 4 metres during thundershowers, the department said. It urged coastal residents to prepare for surges. Ships should proceed with caution and small boats should remain on short, the department said.