Police interrogate man seeking donations to hold ceremony for Princess

The man, who is allegedly an associate professor, posted on Facebook that he has collected more than 1 million baht in donations for the so-called ceremony.

Senior police officers showed up at his house in Bangkok's Patthanakan area on Saturday to escort him to the Police Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau headquarters for questioning. The officers said they were acting at the instructions of deputy National Police chief General Torsak Sukvimol.

The Princess, who is the daughter of His Majesty the King and HRH Princess Soamsawali, is being treated at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok.

She fainted while training her dog for a contest in Nakhon Ratchasima province on Wednesday evening, the Royal Household Bureau said on Thursday. The agency said in a statement that the Princess was given first aid for her heart-related health issue at a local hospital before being flown in a helicopter to Chulalongkorn Hospital for further examination and treatment.