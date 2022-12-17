Need for masks may reduce by early next year, reckons virologist

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Dr Prof Yong Poovorawan said by early next year, most healthy people will not need to wear masks, though it is advised that people with respiratory diseases continue doing so.

He added that it was people’s choice whether they wanted to wear masks in public or crowded places, though he said they should be worn correctly to ensure maximum protection.

“There is no real need to wear masks in outdoor places like beaches or public parks,” said Dr Yong, who is the head of Chulalongkorn University's Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology.