Sun, July 17, 2022

Covid infections rising, so keep your mask on, say health authorities

People should wear masks even at open-air events to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Public Health Ministry announced on Thursday.

“Even though the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration [CCSA] has lifted the mask mandate in several locations since last month, infections are rising, especially in Greater Bangkok and tourism provinces,” CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin said on Thursday in his capacity as Public Health Ministry spokesman.

“It is believed that infections can spread from big cities to other provinces during the long holidays, when people travel upcountry to visit their relatives or travel to crowded tourist attractions,” he added.

Taweesilp pointed out that it is only safe to remove the face mask at places that are properly ventilated and where social distancing can be maintained.

“People at risk, like seniors, pregnant women and persons who have not yet received a booster should wear a face mask at all times when with others or in areas with poor ventilation,” he said. “Masks don’t only protect you from Covid-19, but also prevent other respiratory diseases and pollutants.”

On Friday, Thailand recorded 1,795 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 23 deaths over 24 hours, while 1,920 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals. The number of total cases in the country since the pandemic started in early 2020 stands at 4,554,976, including 2,331,541 since January 1 this year. The accumulated death toll from the virus stands at 30,958, including 9,260 this year.

