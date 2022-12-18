6 Thong Lor ganja vendors hit with suspended jail term, THB5,000 fine

Dr Thongchai Lertwilairattanapong, director-general of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine (DTAM), said the Criminal Court had initially sentenced the vendors to two months in jail before suspending the jail term and putting them under probation for two years. The vendors were arrested last week for selling ganja buds without a licence.

The court also ordered them to pay a fine of 5,000 baht each and their stock of marijuana was confiscated.

On Tuesday, officials from the Public Health Ministry and Thong Lor police launched a raid to see if marijuana was being sold under licence.