Thailand, Laos tracking down another 30 smuggled tiger cubs

They were then smuggled back to be sold to undercover park officials in Mukdahan mid-last month. The officials had offered to buy the four cubs, who were two-months old then, for 1.5 million baht.

Chaiwat said the cubs were weak with malnutrition when rescued, but are now in good health and weigh over 7 kilos each. They are being tended to by a team of veterinarians, who give them a meal of meat and milk once a day.

The couple who sold the tiger cubs are in detention and awaiting legal action.

Apart from the tiger cubs, the park has also rescued a slow loris that had been abandoned by its owner. The slow loris had climbed up a power pole and burned its arms and legs from the high voltage. Vets had to amputate the animal’s limbs to save its life, he said.

Chaiwat told reporters that his office was also waiting for DNA results to see if the cubs came from any Thai farms. If there is a match, then legal action will be taken against the farm, he added.

He said if the 30 other smuggled cubs are found, they will also undergo DNA tests so their source can be determined and legal action taken.