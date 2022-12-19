Bangkok opens halls, offices for royal tributes

Members of the public can leave tributes and pray at two city halls in Phra Nakhon and Din Daeng districts, as well as at district offices of all 50 districts.

People can also write messages for the princess in books placed in front of her portrait at each location, said Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Sunday.

The princess, His Majesty the King’s eldest daughter with HRH Princess Soamsawali, is being treated at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Pathum Wan district.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha, 44, fell ill last Wednesday while exercising her dogs in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima. She was initially treated for a heart-related issue at Pak Chong Nana hospital before being airlifted to Chulalongkorn Hospital.

Alternately, people can visit the hospital’s Bhumisiri Mangkhalanusorn Building, which will be open for people to record their messages daily from 8am to 6pm.

His Holiness the Supreme Patriarch has also instructed temples across Thailand to pray for the princess.