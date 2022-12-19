New Miss Universe crown a dazzling ‘Force for Good’ in blue

Speaking to the press on Monday, the transgender business mogul, who is also CEO of JKN Global Group, described the crown as a new legacy under her leadership.

The “Force for Good” crown, designed by luxury jewellers Mouawad, represents the graceful incarnation of Miss Universe’s long-standing values as a guiding light, she said.

Anne Jakapong is the first non-American national to own the Miss Universe Organisation. Before her, it was owned by former US president Donald Trump.

“Our ambition is to instil a sense of passion for ‘transformational leadership’, with the firm belief that everyone can lead, be successful and achieve their life goals,” she said.

Anne Jakapong also indicated that the beauty pageant will serve as an inspirational platform for diversity and will give women the opportunity to realise their ambitions. She said her aim is to help the Miss Universe brand evolve into one that is more relevant and appealing to the next generation.

“The Miss Universe brand is eager to play a key role in engaging people on a journey towards social inclusion, gender equality and sustainability,” she said.

The “Force for Good” crown is the second to be designed and crafted by Lebanese jewellery house Mouawad.

The crown costing close to US$6 million sports 110 carats of blue sapphires and 48 carats of white diamonds with a 45.14-carat royal blue pear-shaped sapphire as its crowning glory.