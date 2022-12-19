New Miss Universe crown a dazzling ‘Force for Good’ in blue
The “Force for Good” crown designed and crafted especially for the 2022 Miss Universe was unveiled by Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip, owner of the Miss Universe Organisation.
Speaking to the press on Monday, the transgender business mogul, who is also CEO of JKN Global Group, described the crown as a new legacy under her leadership.
The “Force for Good” crown, designed by luxury jewellers Mouawad, represents the graceful incarnation of Miss Universe’s long-standing values as a guiding light, she said.
Anne Jakapong is the first non-American national to own the Miss Universe Organisation. Before her, it was owned by former US president Donald Trump.
“Our ambition is to instil a sense of passion for ‘transformational leadership’, with the firm belief that everyone can lead, be successful and achieve their life goals,” she said.
Anne Jakapong also indicated that the beauty pageant will serve as an inspirational platform for diversity and will give women the opportunity to realise their ambitions. She said her aim is to help the Miss Universe brand evolve into one that is more relevant and appealing to the next generation.
“The Miss Universe brand is eager to play a key role in engaging people on a journey towards social inclusion, gender equality and sustainability,” she said.
The “Force for Good” crown is the second to be designed and crafted by Lebanese jewellery house Mouawad.
The crown costing close to US$6 million sports 110 carats of blue sapphires and 48 carats of white diamonds with a 45.14-carat royal blue pear-shaped sapphire as its crowning glory.
The crown symbolises “goodness and hope for a brighter future”, said Fred Mouawad, a fourth-generation co-guardian of Mouawad.
He added that the crown is a feat of extraordinary craftsmanship with each of the 993 stones set by hand.
According to Mouawad, the design evokes Miss Universe Organisation’s belief in a future that is forged by women who push the boundaries and advocate positive change.
Natalie Glebova, who was crowned Miss Universe in 2005, said the crown was not just “absolutely stunning” but also represents the women’s strength and power to inspire.
Anne Jakkapong, meanwhile, promises that the upcoming Miss Universe pageant will be a fantastic vision in blue – her favourite colour –filled with meaningful messages and content to empower people across the world.
As for who she reckons will be crowned the world’s most beautiful woman, she laughed, saying the next Miss Universe will be a true icon who is beautiful both inside and outside.
The 2022 Miss Universe will be crowned in the US city of New Orleans on January 14 by last year’s winner, Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu.
Miss Universe Crowns
Prior to the Mouawad’s “Force For Good”, there have been 11 ravishing crowns passed on to the winners of the Miss Universe, with each crown being embellished with some of the world’s most precious jewels namely, for example, diamonds, pearls, and rhinestones, throughout 70 year history of the pageant.
Here is the list of the crowns that had been given to the “Miss Universe”:
1. Romanov Imperial Nuptial Crown
The crown, which consists of 1529 pieces of flawless diamonds or a total of a total 300 carats, once belonged to a Russian tzar and was given to Armi Kuusela from Finland, who is the first title holder of Miss Universe.
2. The Christiane Martel Crown
Having been designed and made with metallic bronze, this crown has a distinctive look because it doesn't have any gem embellishments. It was used between 1953-1954.
3. The Star of The Universe Crown
The crown was named after the star shape on top, with a thousand pearls used to embellish it. Despite being created with platinum and gold, it only weighs 1.25 pounds.
4. The Lady Rhinestone Crown
It was also known as the 10th-anniversary crown because it was created to commemorate the pageant's 10th anniversary. The construction of the crown was made of pearl-white gold, and the five-pointed star on top was decorated with Rhinestones.
5. The Sarah Coventry Crown
Its unique characteristic of it is the female figure holding a wand in the middle of the crown since It was the same figure that represents the miss universe logo.
6. The Chandelier Crown
In order to make Sarah Coventry Crown more comfortable to wear, the design was slightly changed. This crown was in use until 2001 when a sponsorship agreement caused it to be replaced.
7. Mikimoto Crown
It was created by the renowned Japanese jewelry maker Tomohiro Yamaji, who wanted to make the crown look like a phoenix’s feathers. The crown shape was made with white gold, decorated with 800 diamonds as well as 120 pearls, and weighed 18 carats.
8. Cao Fine Jewelry Crown
Being sponsored by Cao Fine Jewelry, a Vietnamese manufacturer, the Crown was made of 18-carat white and yellow gold, with 30-carat diamonds included as a decoration.
9. Peace Crown
The crown, from a jewelry firm Diamond Nexus Lab, used eco-friendly 1400 synthetic rocks and rubies in decorations. Additionally, its gemstone stands for the Miss Universe HIV awareness campaign. The first winner to wear it was Miss Universe 2009, Mrs. Stefana Fernández.
10. DIC Crown
it was produced by the international Diamond Corporation (DIC). Its uneven height of stone represented skyscrapers in New York City, where Miss Universe Organization's headquarter is located.
11. The Mouawad Power of The Unity Crown
The crown, which is made with 18-karat gold and decorated with vine-like patterns of white diamonds, stressed the Miss Universe Philosophy – Strength, Women, Empowerment, and Community. The 62.83-carat gold canary diamond in the center is polished into a mixed cut shape, which demonstrates the strength and the power of the female community.