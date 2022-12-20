Government’s tight finances delay nod for 5th phase of travel subsidy scheme

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha told the Cabinet meeting that the government could subsidise only 4 billion baht while the scheme in its present form would require 8.4 billion baht, Phiphat said.

“The Tourism Authority of Thailand [TAT] was also instructed by the prime minister to revise the details of the proposed project, especially on how to boost the country’s tourism in spite of having a reduced budget, in order to get approval,” he said.