Number of flights will soar by 65% next year: AeroThai
The state agency that manages the kingdom’s air traffic is upbeat about the outlook for the Thai aviation industry, saying the rebound in international and domestic travel continues to accelerate.
The number of flights will rise by 65% next year compared to this year, according to Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Co Ltd (AeroThai).
AeroThai president Nopasit Chakpitak said the aviation industry in Thailand has been rebounding since the government eased its Covid-19 travel restrictions and fully re-opened the country.
The positive trend was unmistakable in the third quarter of this year.
In October, the average daily number of flights to and from Thailand reached 1,637, while the number of domestic flights reached an average of 1,806 a day, Nopasit said.
The average number of flights in December – international and domestic combined – has averaged about 1,800 per day and is likely to increase as the New Year approaches, he said.
So far this year, a total of 520,367 flights have been registered by AeroThai, up 79% from 291,397 flights last year.
AeroThai predicts that Thai airports will handle about 858,387 flights next year, about 2,352 per day.
Nopasit said both passenger and cargo flights have recovered as airspace reopens globally and economies rebound.
If China reopens, the Thai aviation industry will see an even greater number of flights next year, Nopasit said.