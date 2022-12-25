Pomp and pageantry: Anna Sueangam-iam off to New Orleans for Miss Universe crown
Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport was buzzing on Saturday as supporters showed up to see off Anna Sueangam-iam as she headed to the US to vie for the Miss Universe crown.
The 71st Miss Universe 2022 pageant is scheduled to be held on January 14-15 in New Orleans.
The beauty queen and her 12 pieces of luggage were accompanied by officials of TPN Global, which owns the copyright of Miss Universe Thailand.
Anna, 24, who has earned a name as an actress and model, was crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2022 on July 30. She had previously participated in the Miss Thailand 2020 pageant in Chiang Mai and had been included in the Top 16 list.
