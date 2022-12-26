Their Majesties ‘fully recovered’ from Covid-19
Their Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida have fully recovered from a recent bout of Covid-19, the Royal Household Bureau announced on Monday.
In its second update on Their Majesties’ condition, the bureau said the King and Queen tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 virus in rapid antigen tests performed by doctors.
The doctors diagnosed that Their Majesties were free of the virus and can now resume their royal activities.
Their Majesties tested positive for Covid-19 during a routine rapid antigen test on December 17 but suffered only mild symptoms, according to the Royal Household Bureau. Doctors then prescribed treatment for the King and Queen and requested they refrain from duties for a while.