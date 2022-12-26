background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
FRIDAY, December 30, 2022
nationthailand
Their Majesties ‘fully recovered’ from Covid-19

Their Majesties ‘fully recovered’ from Covid-19

MONDAY, December 26, 2022

Their Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida have fully recovered from a recent bout of Covid-19, the Royal Household Bureau announced on Monday.

In its second update on Their Majesties’ condition, the bureau said the King and Queen tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 virus in rapid antigen tests performed by doctors.

The doctors diagnosed that Their Majesties were free of the virus and can now resume their royal activities.

Their Majesties tested positive for Covid-19 during a routine rapid antigen test on December 17 but suffered only mild symptoms, according to the Royal Household Bureau. Doctors then prescribed treatment for the King and Queen and requested they refrain from duties for a while.

TAGS
Covid-19Their Majesties King and Queen
RELATED
nationthailand