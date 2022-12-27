Cyclists banned from riding downhill in Chiang Mai's Doi Inthanon

The announcement said more than 200,000 people have visited the national park this year, and many brought their bicycles along. To ensure their safety and prevent damage, the national park has asked tourists to refrain from riding their bicycles downhill on Highway No 1009 (Chom Thong-Doi Inthanon), Highway No 1192 (Doi Inthanon-Mae Chaem) and Road No 4016 (Khun Klang-Khun Wang).