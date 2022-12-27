Cyclists banned from riding downhill in Chiang Mai's Doi Inthanon
Visitors to Doi Inthanon National Park in Chiang Mai have been warned against flying downhill on bicycles in three areas for safety reasons.
An announcement published on Monday warned that the mountainous terrain and slippery roads could put tourists at risk. Visitors, however, can ride their bikes uphill but are required to take public transport on the way back.
The announcement said more than 200,000 people have visited the national park this year, and many brought their bicycles along. To ensure their safety and prevent damage, the national park has asked tourists to refrain from riding their bicycles downhill on Highway No 1009 (Chom Thong-Doi Inthanon), Highway No 1192 (Doi Inthanon-Mae Chaem) and Road No 4016 (Khun Klang-Khun Wang).
Violators stand to face punishment under the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation regulations.
