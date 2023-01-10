PM2.5 pollution hits unsafe levels in 19 Bangkok districts
Much of Bangkok was blanketed in hazardous smog on Tuesday morning, with monitoring stations in almost two dozen districts showing PM2.5 particles had exceeded the safe level of 50 micrograms per cubic metre.
The Bangkok Air Quality Division reported that 19 of its monitors showed PM2.5 dust in the 51-90mg/m3 range, where it starts to impact on health.
A level of more than 90mg/m3 is considered hazardous to health.
The 19 monitoring stations showing unsafe levels of PM2.5 were:
- Klong Sam Wa district office: 56mg/m3
- Pathumwan district in front of Samyan Mitrtown mall: 56
- Thonburi district at Mahaisawan Intersection: 55
- Wang Thong Lang district at Esso petrol station on Soi Lat Phrao 95: 54
- Nong Khaem district police booth on Ma Charoen Road: 54
- Lat Krabang district in front of Lat Krabang Hospital: 54
- Khlong San district under Taksin bridge: 54
- Bang Sue district office: 54
- Bang Phlat district office: 53
- Prawet district in front of Seacon Square mall, 53
- Yannawa district near Bank of Ayudhya head office: 53
- Samphanthawong district at Odeon roundabout: 53
- Bangkok Yai district at Tha Phra Intersection: 53
- Bueng Kum district office: 52
- Lak Si district office: 51
- Sathorn district office: 51
- Phasi Charoen district in front of Siam University: 51
- Nong Chok district office: 51
- Bang Khun Thian district office: 51