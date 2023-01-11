Disease Control Dept confirms Covid vaccination not needed to enter Thailand

The updated DDC rules for foreign travellers were flagged up by government spokesperson Traisulee Traisoranakul on Wednesday.

The DDC’s new rules, effective immediately, are as follows:

1. Vaccination against Covid-19 is no longer required.

2. Visitors from countries that require an RT-PCR test on return must have health insurance covering at least US$10,000 of Covid-19 treatment during their stay in Thailand, plus seven days. DDC officials at immigration checkpoints will randomly check visitors for proof of insurance. Those who cannot show proof will have to purchase health insurance before being processed by Thai immigration.

Flight crew, students, and others on special business can use a letter from their host or other forms of insurance to cover the requirement.

(China and India currently require travellers to take RT-PCR tests on return from Thailand.)

3. Thai passport holders and transit/transfer passengers are exempted from the health insurance check.

4. Airlines must comply with all regulations and guidance including asking passengers to wear masks at all times except during meals or emergencies.

5. Passengers showing symptoms of Covid-19 during travel will be advised to test on arrival.

Travellers seeking more information can contact the DDC on its 1422 hotline or via https://ddc.moph.go.th/index.php.