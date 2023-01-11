Austrian man dies after falling from 4th floor of Bangkok hotel

The deceased, identified as Mario Fruhwirt, 49, an Austrian national, suffered fatal injuries to his head after he fell from his room on to the hotel’s awning and landed on the ground, Lumpini Police Station officials said.

Police found several empty cans of beer and a broken glass window panel in his room on the top floor of the four-storey hotel. Investigators speculated that the deceased might have been drunk and jumped through the window, breaking the panel.

A hotel staffer said Fruhwirt had checked into the hotel alone on January 3 and was scheduled to check out on Saturday.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage within the hotel to see if anyone had made contact with the deceased before his death. The Austrian Embassy has been informed to contact the deceased’s relatives to identify and take custody of the body.