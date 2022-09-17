US national falls to his death in Muang Thong Thani

At the scene, police found the body of US national Campi William Joseph, 43, on the pavement with a split head and broken arms and legs.

A witness reportedly told police that he saw the man smoking a cigarette on the balcony of the 9th floor before he heard a loud thud.

Building staff reportedly told police that the man was renting storage space on the eighth floor of the building.

Police are questioning more witnesses to find out if the man jumped and why.

Officials also said they would contact related agencies to find the relatives of the deceased. The body, meanwhile, has been transported to Thammasat University Hospital in Pathum Thani for autopsy.