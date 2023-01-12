BMA to issue street performer IDs to facilitate shows in Bangkok

Solo and group performers can register for BKK Street Performer ID until January 17 this year. Children are also allowed to register.

A panel of experts in music and performance will consider the applications and decide who should receive the street performer ID. The list of those selected will be announced on January 20 on BMA Facebook page.

Each street performer ID will be valid for one year, which can be renewed.

Street performers can use their ID to reserve areas online for organising shows. The BMA has prepared areas near BTS and MRT stations, namely Kamphaeng Phet, Charoen Nakhon, Chong Nonsi, Sukhumvit, Chatuchak Park and National Stadium, for street performers to organise shows.

The performers would also be invited to organise shows at BMA events, such as “Music in the Garden”.