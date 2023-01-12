Thai Miss Universe hopeful uses shawl to celebrate unity in racial diversity

The shawl featured figurative art by Thai painter Thaweesak “Lolay” Srithongdee, depicting the faces of people of different races. The painter created the artwork after discussing the concept with Anna, the Miss Universe Thailand 2022.

The art is meant to convey a message that whoever they are, people can act in support of diversity in society and the global community.

This year’s bikini round contest differs from the previous years as the contestants’ shawls are no longer in plain colour or in a pattern matching their bikinis.

Before the contest, each contestant was given a white shawl for her to freely design its pattern and display it when taking part in the bikini round.