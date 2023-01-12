Thai Miss Universe hopeful uses shawl to celebrate unity in racial diversity
Thai beauty queen Anna Sueangam-iam displayed a shawl that focused on the theme of “power of unity” during the bikini round of the Miss Universe 2022 contest on Thursday in New Orleans, the United States.
The shawl featured figurative art by Thai painter Thaweesak “Lolay” Srithongdee, depicting the faces of people of different races. The painter created the artwork after discussing the concept with Anna, the Miss Universe Thailand 2022.
The art is meant to convey a message that whoever they are, people can act in support of diversity in society and the global community.
This year’s bikini round contest differs from the previous years as the contestants’ shawls are no longer in plain colour or in a pattern matching their bikinis.
Before the contest, each contestant was given a white shawl for her to freely design its pattern and display it when taking part in the bikini round.
The organisers expect the beauty queens to use their shawls to make a statement and convey their message to the world.
Contestants from other countries focused on different themes in their shawls, including climate change, healthcare, poverty, freedom, women’s rights, children, gender diversity, fight against violence, and national identity.
For example, Miss Namibia’s shawl was about peace, the shawl of the beauty queen from Trinidad and Tobago depicted the beauty of the Caribbean Sea, while Miss Vietnam’s shawl highlighted the need for gender diversity.
Other contestants focused on the protection of the environment, and also national flowers.
After the bikini round, the shawls worn by the contestants are to be auctioned with the proceeds going to charity.