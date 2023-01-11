Thai owner of Miss Universe brand to raise 3 billion baht through rights issue

JKN said its board of directors had agreed at its meeting on January 5 to launch a rights issue of 1,019.79 billion shares in the ratio of 1:1.

The new shares are being offered at 3 baht a share, which is lower than the traded price .

Following the announcement, JKN’s shares were traded at between 3.40-3.50 baht per share.

Stock market gurus were puzzled by the decision to go for a rights issue, as it came after JKN’s chief executive, Jakkaphong “Anne” Jakrajutatip, unloaded her shares four times within a week in November.