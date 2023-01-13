Life slows down as heavy fog blankets Northeast Thailand
A thick fog descended on Sakon Nakhon and nearby provinces in the upper Northeast on Friday, with people complaining they could not able to see beyond 10 metres.
This bizarre phenomenon brought the area to a practical standstill as motorists had to slow down due to poor visibility.
The poor visibility also forced Nok Air flights to return to Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok.
Flights were also unable to land at Udon Thani International Airport and Nakhon Phanom Airport due to visibility issues.
Many people in Nong Khai, meanwhile, came down with flu after temperatures dropped to about 15 degrees Celsius on Friday after two days of continuous rain.
The Thai Meteorological Department has forecast cool temperatures with heavy morning fog in the Northeast on Friday.
It also forecast isolated thundershowers in Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.
Temperatures in the Northeast of Thailand have been forecast at lows of 16-19 degrees Celsius and highs of 29-33 degrees Celsius.
The mercury on hilltops is likely to drop to 10-15 degrees Celsius.
Related stories: