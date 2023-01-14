Bangkok’s most famous weekend market – Chatuchak – is bustling again as the pandemic recedes

Shoppers are still pouring in despite an expected drop following the New Year break, a clothing vendor said on Saturday.

The market will see more shoppers, including many Chinese tourists, next weekend, the vendor said, noting that it coincides with the Chinese New Year on January 22.

China on Monday scrapped overseas travel restrictions imposed during the pandemic. The world’s most populous nation also downgraded Covid-19 from a top-tier Class A infectious disease to a Class B infectious disease.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand expects an influx of Chinese tourists during Chinese New Year next week. It estimates that about 60,000 Chinese tourists will visit Thailand in January, 90,000 in February, and 150,000 in March.

Thailand is expected to welcome no less than 5 million Chinese tourists this year, according to the tourism authority’s forecast.

Also known as JJ Market, Chatuchak is renowned for its vast array of clothing, accessories, plants, pets, home decorations, souvenirs, and street food.

Its wallet-friendly pricing is also a major draw.

In 2019 it had more than 15,000 stalls and 11,505 vendors, divided into 27 sections covering 68 rai.