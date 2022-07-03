Chadchart has lunch with road sweeper, garbage collector in Chatuchak

The five workers were identified as Kalchana Netwichit, a road sweeper; Panom Theprasit, a gardener at a Chatuchak public park; Sakcharoen Yaempu, a garbage truck worker; Kan Piksunee, a sewerage truck worker; and Chatchai Saengnamrak, a flood drainage worker.

Kalchana had earlier won praise from netizens for rushing to fetch a teacher after seeing a student being robbed. She witnessed the robbery while sweeping the road outside a Bangkok school.

The governor shared a meal of khao mun kai (rice with steamed chicken) and khao mu daeng (steamed rice topped with red pork) with the five workers.