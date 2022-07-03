Chadchart has lunch with road sweeper, garbage collector in Chatuchak

Chadchart was in Chatuchak district to thank five workers who were named as outstanding city employees for their diligence and acts of kindness.
The five workers were identified as Kalchana Netwichit, a road sweeper; Panom Theprasit, a gardener at a Chatuchak public park; Sakcharoen Yaempu, a garbage truck worker; Kan Piksunee, a sewerage truck worker; and Chatchai Saengnamrak, a flood drainage worker.
Kalchana had earlier won praise from netizens for rushing to fetch a teacher after seeing a student being robbed. She witnessed the robbery while sweeping the road outside a Bangkok school.
The governor shared a meal of khao mun kai (rice with steamed chicken) and khao mu daeng (steamed rice topped with red pork) with the five workers.
Chadchart broke the ice by unwrapping the food packets and chatting to the five workers.
The governor asked each of them how they came to be employees of the district office, and also inquired about the Chatuchak’s flooding issues.
“Let’s eat, don’t be shy, you’re just having lunch with a governor not a superstar,” he told the workers.
The special lunch was part of his visit for a mobile meeting at Chatuchak district office on Sunday. Chadchart is holding mobile meetings at all 50 Bangkok district offices to survey the challenges facing the capital as he kicks off his tenure as governor. Earlier on Sunday, he joined a run and planted trees at Vachirabenjatas Park in Chatuchak.
Published : July 03, 2022
By : THE NATION
