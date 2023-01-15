background-defaultbackground-default
WEDNESDAY, February 08, 2023
Loss of balance lands Bangkokian in muck and mud

SUNDAY, January 15, 2023

It took rescuers more than half an hour to pull a heavy set man out of a muddy watercourse in Soi Samsen 28 in Bangkok’s Dusit district.

The victim, identified as 48-year-old Punarat Maneewong, reportedly lost his balance while crossing the small bridge on Saturday afternoon. The motorbike, which he tried to grab, then landed on top of him.

Loss of balance lands Bangkokian in muck and mud

Rescuers, led by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, first removed the motorcycle and then pulled Punarat up using a rope pulley.

 

