Foreign entities among eight firms interested so far in bidding for Patong expressway project

EXAT governor Surachet Laophulsuk said the authority has been selling the request for proposal (RFP) documents for the 3.98km Krathu-Patong expressway project, estimated to cost 14 billion baht, since December 26 and eight firms have bought it so far.

Sale of the RFP documents will continue until January 25. The EXAT will call on the document buyers to submit their envelopes on April 7, Surachet added.

A source from the EXAT said each bidder would be required to submit four envelopes stating the bidder’s qualifications for the project; the technicalities involved in the construction; the total investment and returns; and, other proposals that would benefit the services.