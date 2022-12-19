EXAT invites bids for building expressway that would improve access to Patong Beach in Phuket

Surachet said the expressway would be a PPP (public private partnership) Net Cost project, meaning the EXAT would pay for the land expropriation and the private firm would bear the construction expenditure, as well as the operation and maintenance cost.

The bid winner would be allowed to collect expressway toll for the next 35 years and ownership of the expressway would be transferred to the EXAT once construction is completed under the Build-Transfer-Operate model.

The expressway will be an elevated road with four lanes in each direction and it would have a tunnel in the middle.

The construction would take no longer than four years.

The governor said the EXAT’s studies showed that the expressway would be used by some 35,000 motorcycles and 36,000 vehicles with four or more wheels a day.

A motorcycle will be charged 15 baht for the toll, a four-wheel vehicle 40 baht, a six-to-10-wheel vehicle 80 baht, and a vehicle with more than 10 wheels 125 baht.