2 Bangkok expressways to be charging less until year-end
Motorists will continue getting discounts at the Rama IX-1 and At Narong 1 (Bang Na) tollways until the end of this year, the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) said.
“This will help motorists and reduce their expenses,” EXAT said in a statement on Tuesday.
The discount is applicable for motorists paying the toll in cash at Rama IX-1 until June 30, after which it will only be offered to users of the Easy Pass electronic toll collection system.
EXAT has also advised motorists whose Easy Pass has expired to renew it for free at all expressway toll plazas nationwide.
Easy Pass users can update their information via the EXAT Portal smartphone app or via www.thaieasypass.com.
The toll discounts at the two expressways are as follows:
Rama IX-1 toll plaza
• 4-wheelers: 30 baht (from 40 baht)
• 6 to 10-wheelers: 50 baht (from 60 baht)
• More than 10 wheels: 70 baht (from 80 baht)
At Narong 1 (Bang Na) toll plaza
• 4-wheelers: 25 baht (from 50 baht)
• 6 to 10-wheelers: 50 baht (from 75 baht)
• More than 10 wheels: 85 baht (from 110 baht)
The first phase of toll discounts ran from July 1, 2021 to December 31, 2022.
