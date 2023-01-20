Bus operators told to remove ads of online lottery vendor under scrutiny for money laundering

The department director-general, Chirut Wisalchit, said on Friday that his agency had told private bus operators to remove the ads from their vehicles within three days of receiving the written notification.

If they fail to do so, the bus operators would be deemed to have displayed advertisements without permission of the department and would be fined 1,000 baht per bus and per sighting.

“We expect the ads to be removed from all private buses within January,” the director-general said.