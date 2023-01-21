New overbridge aims to reduce traffic jams at Bangkok’s Premier Intersection

The 850-metre-long bridge, with two lanes on each side, is located below the elevated tracks of the Yellow Line light rail mass transit system, which connects Bangkok’s Lat Phrao area and Samut Prakan province’s Samrong area.

The newly completed bridge, built by the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand during the construction of the Yellow Line, sits beneath an area between its Suan Luang and Si Udom stations.

The bridge was built to ease traffic congestion at the junction, which has two shopping malls nearby.