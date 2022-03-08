Motorists should avoid Srinakarin bridge over Saen Saeb until March 22

Motorists should use one of eight detour routes instead, the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) said on Monday.

These are:

1. Serithai Road, from NIDA Intersection to Lat Phrao Road

2. Ramkhamhaeng Road, from Lamsalee Intersection to Lat Phrao Road

3. Lat Phrao to Navamin Road

4. Srinakarin-Romklao Road to Soi Lat Phrao 122

5. Highway No 7 (Asoke Din Daeng-Ratchadaphisek)

6. Soi Lat Phrao 94 to Ramkhamhaeng Road

7. Soi Lat Phrao 122 to Ramkhamhaeng Road

8. Soi Lat Phrao 130 to Ramkhamhaeng-Srinakarin Road

Construction will be carried out either from 10pm to 4am or 10pm to 4pm, depending on the works to be done, but MRTA advised people to avoid the Saen Saeb canal bridge at all times until March 22 for their safety.

The MRT Yellow Line will be an elevated monorail linking Lat Phrao in Bangkok to Samut Prakan province, in a joint project operated by MRTA and Eastern Bangkok Monorail Ltd. The 30.4-kilometre line will have 23 stations and is due to open in July next year.