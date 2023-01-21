Silom street vendors told to move following complaints from pedestrians
Bangkok city officials are negotiating with street vendors in the Silom area to get them to move from their present locations on the pavement to four nearby “hawker centres”.
Deputy Bangkok Governor Jakkapan Phiewngam told a press conference at the City Hall on Saturday that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has prepared the hawker centres on Convent Road, a spot opposite Sri Maha Mariamman Temple (also known as Wat Khaek), inside Soi Sala Daeng, and at Patpong Night Market.
Rent is 150 baht per day, Jakkapan said.
There are 69 street vendors on sidewalks in the Silom area, most of whom sell food, Jakkapan said. Thirty operate at night while the other 39 start serving customers from 2pm, 4pm, and 6pm.
He said that the BMA started “seeking cooperation” from the Silom street vendors to move on January 17. Some have started moving to the new locations provided.
“From January 17, the management of street vending in the Silom became stricter. All sides have agreed on the need for that so that the city can be lively and orderly while the vendors can survive,” Jakkapan said.
The BMA has cancelled permission for street vendors to operate on the stretch of Silom Road leading to Rama IV Road following complaints that they made it difficult for pedestrians to use the pavement, he said.