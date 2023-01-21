Silom street vendors told to move following complaints from pedestrians

Deputy Bangkok Governor Jakkapan Phiewngam told a press conference at the City Hall on Saturday that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has prepared the hawker centres on Convent Road, a spot opposite Sri Maha Mariamman Temple (also known as Wat Khaek), inside Soi Sala Daeng, and at Patpong Night Market.

Rent is 150 baht per day, Jakkapan said.

There are 69 street vendors on sidewalks in the Silom area, most of whom sell food, Jakkapan said. Thirty operate at night while the other 39 start serving customers from 2pm, 4pm, and 6pm.