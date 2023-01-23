PM2.5 alert: Dangerous air pollutant exceeds safe level in half of Bangkok
Levels of PM2.5 air pollution exceeded the safe limit in half of Bangkok’s 50 districts on Monday morning.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported that PM2.5 had risen above the safe limit of 50 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3) of air in 29 spots covering 25 districts of the capital.
PM2.5 is fine dust that penetrates deep into the lungs and can pass to other organs. It is associated with premature death from lung and heart conditions, especially in vulnerable people such as the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.
The BMA’s Bangkok Air Quality website showed PM2.5 readings had breached the safe limit at the following 29 monitoring stations between 5am and 7am on Monday:
- Nong Khaem district (Ma Charoen Road Intersection): 68µg/m3
- Nong Chok district office: 67
- Lat Krabang (Lat Krabang Hospital): 65
- Min Buri (Rama IX Commemoration Park): 64
- Klong Sam Wa district office: 64
- Pathum Wan (in front of Samyan Mitrtown mall): 58
- Prawet (in front of Seacon Square mall): 58
- Lat Krabang (Queen Sirikit 60th Anniversary Park): 58
- Bang Khen district office: 57
- Khan Na Yao (Siam Park entrance): 57
- Bueng Kum district office: 57
- Bang Sue district office: 56
- Thawee Watthana (Thonburi Market, Sanam Luang 2): 56
- Taling Chan district (Buddhamonthon 1-Borom Rajchonnee Road): 55
- Bang Phlat district office: 55
- Bang Bon district (Suk Sawad Market): 55
- Nong Chok district office: 55
- Wang Thong Lang (Soi Lat Phrao) 95: 55
- Phasi Charoen (in front of Siam University): 54
- Sai Mai district office: 54
- Don Muang district office: 54
- Pom Prab (Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council): 54
- Thawee Watthana (Thawi Wanarom Park): 54
- Thon Buri (Mahaisawan Intersection): 54
- Bangkok Yai (Tha Phra Intersection): 53
- Bang Na (in front of Central Bang Na mall): 53
- Bueng Kum (Seri Thai Park): 52
- Yan Nawa (near Bank of Ayudhya headquarters): 51