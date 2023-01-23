PM2.5 alert: Dangerous air pollutant exceeds safe level in half of Bangkok

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported that PM2.5 had risen above the safe limit of 50 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3) of air in 29 spots covering 25 districts of the capital.

PM2.5 is fine dust that penetrates deep into the lungs and can pass to other organs. It is associated with premature death from lung and heart conditions, especially in vulnerable people such as the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

The BMA’s Bangkok Air Quality website showed PM2.5 readings had breached the safe limit at the following 29 monitoring stations between 5am and 7am on Monday: