WEDNESDAY, February 08, 2023
Tunnel of blooming monkey trees enticing tourists to Saraburi

WEDNESDAY, January 25, 2023

A tunnel of monkey flower trees, also known as "Pradu Daeng", is ready to welcome visitors who drive along a road at the Thai-Danish Dairy Farm in Saraburi province, the Dairy Farming Promotion Organisation of Thailand said on Wednesday.

Somporn Srimuang, director of the organisation, said monkey flower trees – which Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn gave to the organisation – are now in full bloom.

"Monkey flower trees bloom once a year from January to February," he explained, adding that they are older than 10 years and are located on a mountainous route.

Tourists can also visit a six-rai field of yellowing hemp, also known as "Por Tueng".

"Tourists can visit the tunnel of monkey flower trees and the field of yellowing hemp until [the end of] February," Somporn said.

He said his organisation is promoting the Thai-Danish Dairy Farm as a tourist attraction by encouraging farmers, students and tourists to visit the farm, which is also a dairy farming learning centre.

The farm's landscape has been improved to attract tourists, Somporn added.

