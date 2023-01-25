Tunnel of blooming monkey trees enticing tourists to Saraburi
A tunnel of monkey flower trees, also known as "Pradu Daeng", is ready to welcome visitors who drive along a road at the Thai-Danish Dairy Farm in Saraburi province, the Dairy Farming Promotion Organisation of Thailand said on Wednesday.
Somporn Srimuang, director of the organisation, said monkey flower trees – which Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn gave to the organisation – are now in full bloom.
"Monkey flower trees bloom once a year from January to February," he explained, adding that they are older than 10 years and are located on a mountainous route.
Tourists can also visit a six-rai field of yellowing hemp, also known as "Por Tueng".
"Tourists can visit the tunnel of monkey flower trees and the field of yellowing hemp until [the end of] February," Somporn said.
He said his organisation is promoting the Thai-Danish Dairy Farm as a tourist attraction by encouraging farmers, students and tourists to visit the farm, which is also a dairy farming learning centre.
The farm's landscape has been improved to attract tourists, Somporn added.