Air quality in Greater Bangkok drops to dangerous levels on Friday
The quality of air in 43 areas in Greater Bangkok hit unsafe levels on Friday morning, reports from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) show.
The readings of PM2.5 (particles of dust less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter) were in the range of 36-74 micrograms per cubic metre of air (μg/m3). Thailand’s standard for safe levels of PM2.5 is 50μg/m3 or lower, while the World Health Organisation puts it at 12μg/m3 or lower.
Exposure to fine dust particles can be dangerous for people with chronic respiratory problems and can cause eye, nose, throat and lung irritation as well as shortness of breath among others.
As of 7am, the top 10 most polluted districts in Bangkok were:
• Lat Krabang: 74μg/m3
• Nong Khaem: 71μg/m3
• Nong Chok: 69μg/m3
• Yannawa: 66μg/m3
• Khlong Sam Wa: 64μg/m3
• Bang Khen: 62μg/m3
• Pathumwan and Minburi: 60μg/m3
• Prawet: 59μg/m3
• Bang Bon, Bang Na and Don Muang: 58μg/m3
Citing the Thai Meteorological Department reports, BMA said Greater Bangkok will have little circulation of air until the end of January, resulting in the accumulation of PM2.5.
It also warned people to be prepared for air pollution readings to surge on Saturday and again on February 1 and 2.
“The BMA’s Environment Department is cooperating with related agencies to strictly adhere to the plan to tackle air pollution in a bid to mitigate the impact on people’s health,” it said.
Residents in areas with bad air quality have been advised to avoid outdoor activities and check the quality of air before stepping out.
Air pollution in Greater Bangkok can be monitored via bangkokairquality.com, the Bangkok Environment Department, Air Quality and Noise Management Division, the BMA Facebook page or the AirBKK smartphone application.
