Air quality in Greater Bangkok drops to dangerous levels on Friday

Citing the Thai Meteorological Department reports, BMA said Greater Bangkok will have little circulation of air until the end of January, resulting in the accumulation of PM2.5.

It also warned people to be prepared for air pollution readings to surge on Saturday and again on February 1 and 2.

“The BMA’s Environment Department is cooperating with related agencies to strictly adhere to the plan to tackle air pollution in a bid to mitigate the impact on people’s health,” it said.

Residents in areas with bad air quality have been advised to avoid outdoor activities and check the quality of air before stepping out.

Air pollution in Greater Bangkok can be monitored via bangkokairquality.com, the Bangkok Environment Department, Air Quality and Noise Management Division, the BMA Facebook page or the AirBKK smartphone application.

