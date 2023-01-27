Department will never ask for personal info, says DBD chief
People are warned against providing personal information to anybody pretending to be a Department of Business Development (DBD) official.
DBD director-general Thosapone Dansuputra said on Friday that people have filed complaints saying DBD officials have called and asked them to update their information on an application, including their ID card details, email, birthdate, address and credit card information.
He said foreigners were also being targeted by these criminals who spoke English.
“Once all this info is provided, the criminals empty the victims’ bank accounts,” he said.
Thosapone added that DBD is publicising this issue to ensure people can protect themselves. He said the department has no policy of contacting people for personal information, adding that acts like this affect Thailand’s image and investors’ confidence.
The director-general added that DBD has set up a working team to fight against fake news and gather complaints and evidence. This information will be used to build a case for the police to take legal action.
He said people should check every URL, avoid clicking or downloading any anonymous links or applications and think twice before presenting any personal information.
For more information, call DBD 1570 hotline or visit www.dbd.go.th or the DBD Public Relations Facebook page.
