Swede dies in motorbike crash just 5 days after meeting Thai girlfriend
A 50-year-old Swedish national died immediately after his motorcycle overshot a curve in Roi Et’s Suwannaphum district on Saturday, just five days after he met his Thai girlfriend.
Police, medical staff and rescuers rushed to the scene on Suwannaphum-Ban Dong Mai Road where the body of the Swede, identified only as Stefan, was found.
Police believe the accident occurred because the victim was speeding and possibly lost control at the curve, fell into a roadside ditch and hit his head on a concrete pipe.
His body has been taken for an autopsy with legal procedures to follow, the police added.
Meanwhile, the Swede’s girlfriend Veeranuch Buthinkong, 27, said they had been speaking over social media for the past two years before Stefan flew to Thailand for the first time five days ago.
“After lunch, Stefan said he wanted to go on a ride and take photographs, so I warned him to be careful,” she said.
Stefan died some 6 kilometres from the village, she added.
