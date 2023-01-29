background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
WEDNESDAY, February 08, 2023
nationthailand
Chiang Mai beats Singapore as safest city in Southeast Asia

Chiang Mai beats Singapore as safest city in Southeast Asia

SUNDAY, January 29, 2023

Chiang Mai in the North of Thailand was named Southeast Asia’s safest city and the 32nd safest among 416 cities across the world.

According to the Numbeo website, Chiang Mai won 75.5 points for safety in Southeast Asia, followed by Davao in the Philippines (72.4) and Singapore (70.8).

United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi was named the safest city in the world with 88.8 points, followed by Qatar capital Doha (85.5) and Taiwanese capital Taipei (84.9).

Chiang Mai beats Singapore as safest city in Southeast Asia

Bangkok, meanwhile, came in 170th globally and 7th in Southeast Asia with 59.5 points.

Chiang Mai beats Singapore as safest city in Southeast Asia

“Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has thanked all related agencies for ensuring safety among people,” government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said.

He added that this ranking also reflects the government’s efforts in dealing with crimes, improving people’s lives and boosting confidence among foreigners.

Chiang Mai beats Singapore as safest city in Southeast Asia

Numbeo is the world’s largest database providing indicators on housing, crime rates, healthcare, transportation, cost of living, etc.

Chiang Mai beats Singapore as safest city in Southeast Asia

Related stories:

Chiang Mai elephant camp eagerly awaits return of Chinese tourists

Minor expects collaboration with European NH brand to boost growth

Chiang Mai expects up to 1 billion baht in tourist revenue during Chinese New Year break

TAGS
ThailandChiang MaisafetyRankings
RELATED
nationthailand