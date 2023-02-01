Thailand to boycott SEA Games Muay Thai after Cambodia changes name

The National Olympic Committee of Thailand (NOCT) announced on Tuesday that no Thai athletes will compete in kickboxing at the regional games, hosted by Phnom Penh from May 5-17.

The NOCT added however that, to avoid a dispute between the two countries, it will not try to stop the host from organising kickboxing under its Khmer name.

Cambodia last month removed all reference to Muay Thai from the SEA Games kickboxing schedule, sparking a backlash among Thailand’s Muay Thai associations.

NOCT commissioner Chaiyapak Siriwat said Cambodia had switched supervising bodies from the International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA) to the Kun Khmer International Federation (KIF), which is not recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) or the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA). As a result, the committee decided not to send Thai kickboxers to the games.

“We have raised the issue with the IOC and OCA and are waiting for Cambodia’s response. However, in the meantime we will not oppose the hosting of Kun Khmer, to avoid sparking an international dispute,” he said.

NOCT deputy chairman Warin Tansupasiri pointed out that Kun Khmer is not recognised by the World Anti-Doping Agency, meaning that it is not accredited by international sporting authorities.