Reputation of Thai police is going up in smoke again

The group of tourists managed to haggle the officer down from his original demand of 60,000 baht, it was alleged.

The allegation was made on a call-in TV talk show and posted on a Line group for tour guides in Chonburi province.

The incident allegedly began soon after the traffic officer spotted a group of Chinese tourists strolling through Pattaya with vaping devices late on Saturday night and ended in the early hours of Sunday.

Vaping devices are illegal in Thailand. So is extortion.