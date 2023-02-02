Diesel price to drop for first time in 7 months, official says

The fund’s executive committee decided to lower the price following the decline in global oil prices that began in November last year, Wisak said.

The price of diesel dropped from US$135.53 per barrel last year to $116.12 per barrel in January, Wisak said, adding that global prices were expected to fall further.

Wisak also thanked the Cabinet for extending the diesel excise tax cut of five baht per litre by another four months: January 21 to May 20.

"These factors resulted in an improvement of the Oil Fuel Fund's liquidity management," he said.