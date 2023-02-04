Hershey’s ‘SHE Cares’ campaign sheds light on struggles of Thailand’s ‘angel of strays’

Affectionately called “Auntie Tim”, Kawiporn Vinijthaopathom told The Nation that she ended up selling her house in Saraburi and a plot of land in Chonburi for 25 million and 16 million, respectively, to fund her animal shelter.

The 73-year-old runs the CHSAThai Stray Animal Shelter – also known as “Angel’s Home of Strays” – in Saraburi and has 1,300 dogs and 600 cats under her wing.

Kawiporn said the shelter has been getting a monthly donation of 100,000 baht and animal feed from His Majesty the King since September 2021. However, she said, the actual bill runs up to about 1 million baht a month with staff salaries, vaccinations, sterilizations other medical expenses.

Kawiporn began rescuing animals in December 2003. At the time, her concrete mixing business was flourishing, with some 280 trucks running the show. Eventually, she had to sell all but 10 of these trucks to fund her shelter.