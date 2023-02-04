Hershey’s ‘SHE Cares’ campaign sheds light on struggles of Thailand’s ‘angel of strays’
The first Thai to become part of Hershey’s SHE Cares campaign says it costs her nearly 1 million baht a month to look after some 1,900 strays.
Affectionately called “Auntie Tim”, Kawiporn Vinijthaopathom told The Nation that she ended up selling her house in Saraburi and a plot of land in Chonburi for 25 million and 16 million, respectively, to fund her animal shelter.
The 73-year-old runs the CHSAThai Stray Animal Shelter – also known as “Angel’s Home of Strays” – in Saraburi and has 1,300 dogs and 600 cats under her wing.
Kawiporn said the shelter has been getting a monthly donation of 100,000 baht and animal feed from His Majesty the King since September 2021. However, she said, the actual bill runs up to about 1 million baht a month with staff salaries, vaccinations, sterilizations other medical expenses.
Kawiporn began rescuing animals in December 2003. At the time, her concrete mixing business was flourishing, with some 280 trucks running the show. Eventually, she had to sell all but 10 of these trucks to fund her shelter.
Kawiporn’s son Ananthon said he received a phone call late last year from a Hershey’s representative, saying his mother would be featured in a campaign honouring women who contribute to society.
He said Hershey’s did not offer any money, but “if we get better known due to this campaign, I hope we will get more donations to help my mother feed her strays”.
Kawiporn, meanwhile, also does not have great expectations, adding that she does not think too many people will buy the Hershey’s chocolate featuring her on the wrapper because she is not famous.
However, she said she hopes this campaign will make her shelter better known. “We can’t abandon the animals in our care, while our daily costs continue rising,” she said.
The chocolate featuring the “angel of strays” will hit the shelves on March 8 to mark International Women’s Day.