Thai Customs to stop searching tourists unless smuggling suspected
Customs checkpoints nationwide have been told to stop searching the luggage of tourists on arrival unless they have good reason to suspect smuggling.
Customs Department deputy director-general, Phantong Loykulnanta, said on Monday that checkpoints will no longer inspect luggage for high-value items such as luxury bags or wristwatches.
The move comes under department director-general Patchara Anuntasilpa's policy to facilitate tourists travelling to Thailand, he added.
However, officials will still inspect belongings of tourists suspected of smuggling, such as those found wearing several wristwatches.
Phantong explained the department wants to avoid damage to its reputation from searching tourists unnecessarily.
Customs officials have also been instructed to wear uniforms at all times on duty to create awareness among tourists.
The following goods are exempt from import duties:
- Personal belongings worth no more than 20,000 baht in total.
- Up to 250 grams of tobacco
- Up to 1 litre of alcohol
"Tourists over the limit for tobacco and alcohol must drop the excess in a box at Customs or they will be liable for prosecution," he said.
Related stories:
SK Customs agency allows imports of full-body sex dolls
Thai govt revenue in FY2022 exceeds target as economy rebounds
Isuzu Motors wins court battle over 1.8 billion baht import tariff