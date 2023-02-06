Thai police target rare Lamborghini owned by online gambling suspect

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) raided a warehouse in Bangkok’s Krungthep Kreetha area on Monday. The warehouse belongs to 38-year-old businessman Chaiwat “Benz Daemon” Kajonboonthavorn – one of the four suspects allegedly linked to the Macao 888 online gambling website.

Chaiwat is the eldest of four brothers that actress Arisara “Due” Thongborisut recently accused in a Facebook post of running an online gambling website. In her post, she hinted that all the brothers have nicknames starting with “B”.

CCIB chief Pol Lt-General Worawat Watnakornbancha said officials found several luxury and race cars in the warehouse including the limited-edition Lamborghini Mad Bull Liberty Walk Aventador V2. There are only 50 such cars in the world and this is the only one in Thailand.

This vehicle is priced at around 44 million, not including the 3-million-baht customisation kit.

Investigators are looking into Chaiwat’s finances and will seize assets if they find him linked to the alleged criminal network.

So far, four Thais have been arrested for allegedly opening bank accounts to transfer money from the website, Worawat said.

CCIB made the first arrest related to Macao 888 last Friday. Natthapong Rachinla, 28, was arrested at his condominium in the Northeast province of Udon Thani for allegedly overseeing the platform’s financial affairs.

Worawat said Natthapong is among the 13 sought in relation to the online gambling operation but refused to identify the remaining 12.

The homes of Chaiwat’s three brothers, who are all in Bangkok, will also be searched, the CCIB chief said.

Police believed that Chaiwat has already fled to Hong Kong.