Four police officers transferred as ads offering VIP services for Chinese tourists reappear
Two traffic and two tourist police officers have been transferred after a Facebook post offering Chinese tourists special privileges were seen again.
According to Shoot2China's Facebook post on Sunday, the special service spared Chinese tourists the hassle of standing in queues at airports in Thailand, took care of document procedure through the Thai immigration checkpoint and included a “lookalike” police lead car.
These packages are being sold all over the Chinese website Taobao, it added.
“VIP services are available at airports in Bangkok, Phuket and Chiang Mai as usual,” the page said.
Earlier, a viral clip showed a female Chinese tourist reviewing paid privileges on skipping the immigration queue and footage of having a police car lead her to the hotel.
Previous reports of such VIP services had drawn the public ire and even Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had weighed in, calling for punishment for the guilty as per the law.