16 Thai festivals to be promoted on global stage as part of soft power strategy
In an effort to promote the country’s cultural traditions and generate more revenue for communities, the Culture Ministry has chosen 16 Thai festivals to be promoted internationally, ministry permanent secretary Yupha Taweewattanakitborvon said on Wednesday.
She said that in alignment with the Bio-Circular-Green economic model, the ministry has been trying to promote Thai soft power at the international level, particularly in the "5F" industries -- food, films, fashion, fighting, and festivals.
"The ministry's Office of the Permanent Secretary will allocate budgets to Culture offices to promote Thai festivals internationally," she said.
She added that this move also aims to boost the country's competitiveness, preserve Thai traditions and enable locals to generate revenue from tourism.
The selected festivals include:
1. Chao Mae Lim Ko Niao Festival (Pattani Province): a homecoming festival for Chinese descendants born and bred in Pattani
2. Ban Chiang World Heritage Festival (Udon Thani): a festival to highlight the historical site of the Ban Chiang area
3. Hok Peng Festival to Worship Phra That Chao Phu Phiang Chae Haeng (Nan): a northern merit-making ritual at the province's local temple
4. Hae Malai Khao Tok Festival (Yasothon): a cultural celebration where thousands of garlands made by hand connecting popped rice together are displayed on floats
5. Hae Pha Khuen That Festival (Nakhon Si Thammarat): a celebration that involves wrapping a very long piece of sacred yellow cloth around the base of a stupa
6. Korat Street Art (Nakhon Ratchasima): a showcase for the creative works of regional artists
7. Sdok Kok Thom Festival (Sa Kaeo): a festival to highlight the renowned historical Sdok Kok Thom Khmer castle
8. Kram & Craft Sakon Festival (Sakhon Nakhon): a festival of the community's cultural creativity that involves using natural plants to dye fabric
9. Phuket Food Festival (Phuket): an event with more than 100 foods and beverages, both domestically and internationally, available for foodies
10. Ngan Bun Klang Ban Festival (Chonburi): an outdoor merit-making ritual when locals stuff food onto banana leaves cut into squares to stave off bad luck
11. Vesak Day Festival (Mae Hong Son): a traditional merit-making ceremony during Vesak Day
12. Festival of Floral Offerings (Saraburi): a traditional merit-making ceremony which involves giving monks beautiful white Khao-Phansa flowers, also known as Dok Hong Hern (flying swan flower)
13. Phaya Sri Satta Nakarata worship Ceremony (Nakhon Phanom): the religious ceremony for the naga believed to reside in the Mekong river
14. Tai Lue Local Festival (Phayao): an event honouring the Tai Lue ethnic community, who have their own distinctive tradition
15. Phetchaburi City of Gastronomy Festival (Phetchaburi): An event where foodies can experience local cuisines and beverages
16. Grand lantern (Khom San Duang) Festival (Lamphun): a celebration in which numerous floating lanterns are let go into the sky
Related Stories: