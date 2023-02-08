16 Thai festivals to be promoted on global stage as part of soft power strategy

The selected festivals include:

1. Chao Mae Lim Ko Niao Festival (Pattani Province): a homecoming festival for Chinese descendants born and bred in Pattani

2. Ban Chiang World Heritage Festival (Udon Thani): a festival to highlight the historical site of the Ban Chiang area

3. Hok Peng Festival to Worship Phra That Chao Phu Phiang Chae Haeng (Nan): a northern merit-making ritual at the province's local temple

4. Hae Malai Khao Tok Festival (Yasothon): a cultural celebration where thousands of garlands made by hand connecting popped rice together are displayed on floats

5. Hae Pha Khuen That Festival (Nakhon Si Thammarat): a celebration that involves wrapping a very long piece of sacred yellow cloth around the base of a stupa

6. Korat Street Art (Nakhon Ratchasima): a showcase for the creative works of regional artists

7. Sdok Kok Thom Festival (Sa Kaeo): a festival to highlight the renowned historical Sdok Kok Thom Khmer castle

8. Kram & Craft Sakon Festival (Sakhon Nakhon): a festival of the community's cultural creativity that involves using natural plants to dye fabric

9. Phuket Food Festival (Phuket): an event with more than 100 foods and beverages, both domestically and internationally, available for foodies

10. Ngan Bun Klang Ban Festival (Chonburi): an outdoor merit-making ritual when locals stuff food onto banana leaves cut into squares to stave off bad luck

11. Vesak Day Festival (Mae Hong Son): a traditional merit-making ceremony during Vesak Day

12. Festival of Floral Offerings (Saraburi): a traditional merit-making ceremony which involves giving monks beautiful white Khao-Phansa flowers, also known as Dok Hong Hern (flying swan flower)

13. Phaya Sri Satta Nakarata worship Ceremony (Nakhon Phanom): the religious ceremony for the naga believed to reside in the Mekong river

14. Tai Lue Local Festival (Phayao): an event honouring the Tai Lue ethnic community, who have their own distinctive tradition

15. Phetchaburi City of Gastronomy Festival (Phetchaburi): An event where foodies can experience local cuisines and beverages

16. Grand lantern (Khom San Duang) Festival (Lamphun): a celebration in which numerous floating lanterns are let go into the sky

