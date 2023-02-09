Ministry seeks help to stop illegal sugarcane harvest fires

Many sugarcane farmers still burn their fields before harvest even though it can land them in jail. The traditional practice makes harvesting more convenient because fire burns the leaves off the cane. However, it creates air pollution.

Panuwat, who is also acting secretary-general of the Cane and Sugar Board Office, said he asked the two ministries to help because they play a crucial role in supervising the country.

They cooperate with all levels of government, including at the provincial, district and tambon levels, he explained.