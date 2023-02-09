Ministry seeks help to stop illegal sugarcane harvest fires
To help reduce air pollution, the Industry Ministry has asked two other ministries to help it prevent farmers from illegally burning their sugarcane fields before harvest, said Panuwat Triyangkulsr, the ministry’s deputy permanent secretary.
Many sugarcane farmers still burn their fields before harvest even though it can land them in jail. The traditional practice makes harvesting more convenient because fire burns the leaves off the cane. However, it creates air pollution.
Panuwat, who is also acting secretary-general of the Cane and Sugar Board Office, said he asked the two ministries to help because they play a crucial role in supervising the country.
They cooperate with all levels of government, including at the provincial, district and tambon levels, he explained.
Panuwat said he wrote to the permanent secretaries of both ministries to seek greater cooperation on a five-year plan to reduce air pollution that took effect in 2019.
The Industry Ministry has been trying to prevent farmers from stealthily burning their sugarcane fields and has obtained subsidies for farmers who do not burn them, he said.
Still, many farmers ignore the prohibition.
According to the Cane and Sugar Board Office, 29.81% of the 15 million tonnes of sugarcane sold to sugar mills from December 1 to January 31 was burned before it was harvested.
In terms of air pollution, burning on sugarcane plantations is equivalent to burning 1.5 million rai of forest.
The top 15 provinces where sugarcane plantations were burned before harvest are Nakhon Ratchasima, Udon Thani, Kalasin, Phetchabun, Khon Kaen, Suphan Buri, Uthai Thani, Nakhon Sawan, Kanchanaburi, Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Lop Buri, Sa Kaew, Chaiyaphum, and Mukdahan.
The Cane and Sugar Board Office has expressed concern that PM2.5 – fine particles of dust in the air – from burning sugarcane weakens the immune system and makes people more vulnerable to the Covid-19 virus. It also produces smog that can damage the tourism industry, the office said.