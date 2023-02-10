Senior cop suspended after Chuwit’s blistering Facebook post

The Lt-Colonel’s alleged dual role in law enforcement and crime is having a “severe impact on police agencies”, Chuwit said.

“It is not good to have a police officer operating a criminal organisation,” he added.

He urged the police to investigate, adding that those involved in online gambling knew the officer as "Sua of Pentor Group". Online gambling is illegal in Thailand.

“I have brought this case to the attention of National Police Chief General Damrongsak Kittiprapas,” Chuwit said.