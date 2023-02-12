Hunt on for 2nd Thai woman to go missing in Turkey
A search has been launched for Wilairat Channual, a second Thai woman to have gone missing in the earthquake disaster that has devastated both Turkey and Syria, the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara said on Saturday.
A 7.8-magnitude quake and aftershocks hit southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday morning, leaving more than 28,000 dead as of press time and affecting millions more in both countries.
The Thai embassy has asked for clues about Wilairat and “the Thai rescue team at the scene has been informed of her”, an embassy official said.
The embassy is also cooperating with local agencies to bring the body of Chaiyaphum-native Chamaiporn Homsantia, 28, back to Thailand. Chamaiporn was among the victims killed when the hotel she worked in as a masseuse in the Turkish town of Iskendrun collapsed.
Embassy officials added that they have visited and handed out bags of supplies to Thai victims and is helping move them to safe zones or to return to Thailand.
“Foreign Minister Don Pramudwina expects the embassy and Thai agencies to be successful in the mission,” the embassy said. It also thanked Thai networks, volunteers and business operators in Turkey for helping Thai victims.
People are urged to follow the news closely and can contact the embassy via its 0533 641 5698 hotline and Facebook Messenger at any time.
