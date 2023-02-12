Thailand stepping up efforts in preventing multidimensional violence

At a global level, the member states of the United Nations have acknowledged that extremism has reached a level of threat and sophistication that requires concerted actions that go beyond just military and security measures to counter it.

To truly prevent extremism, addressing its root causes through promoting development, good governance, and human rights is imperative.

Thailand, with the adoption in September 2022 of the “Guidelines on Strengthening Co-existence amidst Social Diversity” by Cabinet, is also acknowledging the importance and urgency of preventing extremism.

UNDP welcomes these Guidelines as a demonstration of Thailand’s support and alignment with the United Nations Secretary-General’s Plan of Action on Preventing Violent Extremism, itself based on a resolution of the General Assembly 70/254 of 12 February 2016.

The Guidelines promote a multi-sector approach to fostering social cohesion by involving all sectors of society, from the government and private sector to the general public and civil society and calls for the engagement of all relevant Ministries and Departments to tackle the individual and structural factors that can lead to hate-based and extremist ideologies.

As we mark on the 12th of February the International Day for the Prevention of Violent Extremism, UNDP calls on all sectors of the society in Thailand to converge efforts to jointly identify the solutions needed to strengthen social cohesion through trust-based dialogues and with the dose of empathy and solidarity that the uncertainties of our times require.

The upcoming election provides a pivotal moment for Thailand to come together and make a collective choice through a democratic process as to the way ahead.

Thai citizens have the opportunity to give power to decision-makers whom they trust will be able and willing to heal divides, tackle the pressing environmental threats, address complex social and economic challenges, bolster effective inclusive governance that incorporates Thailand’s vision for a Bio Circular Green Economy model and create an enabling environment where peaceful and cohesive societies can thrive