Surachate tells Nakhon Pathom police to work harder in solving mystery of missing eight-month baby
Deputy National Police chief General Surachate Hakparn on Monday told a team of police investigators from Nakhon Pathom province to work harder in solving the mystery of an eight-month-old baby who went missing from his mother's bed early this month.
Surachate said he had summoned the investigative team to meet him at the Royal Thai Police headquarters to find out about the progress in the case.
Sitthichoke Saengsawang, 19, the father of the missing baby, and his 16-year-old wife, told police that their son Torsak had disappeared from their house in a community in Moo 6 village of Tambon Hin Mool of Bang Lane district, at around 7.30am on February 5.
Police investigators and the Mirror Foundation, an NGO that works to help locate missing people and children, found that account of the mother suspicious. The mother said she was sleeping with the baby and felt someone take the baby away from her. She said she thought it was a relative and so she did not wake up. When she awoke, she said she could not find the baby with any relative.
Police have checked footage of security cameras in the area but not found any trace of the baby being carried away by anyone.
“The investigation has gone nowhere so I had to summon the team to inquire about the progress,” Surachate said.
Surachate said he had heard from reports that a trace of blood was found on a pillow of the baby and that is why he had summoned the investigators to find out why they had not collected the evidence properly.
He said he believed all police investigators are equally capable but some work harder.
“If we want to find out the truth, the team will have to work harder,” Surachate said.
Earlier, an official of the Mirror Foundation said he had inspected the scene on the night of February 5 and he thought that it would be impossible for outsiders to reach the house and kidnap the baby.
He believed that insiders were responsible for the missing baby and added that in most cases of missing children that the foundation had looked into, family members were the culprits.