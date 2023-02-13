Surachate tells Nakhon Pathom police to work harder in solving mystery of missing eight-month baby

Surachate said he had summoned the investigative team to meet him at the Royal Thai Police headquarters to find out about the progress in the case.

Sitthichoke Saengsawang, 19, the father of the missing baby, and his 16-year-old wife, told police that their son Torsak had disappeared from their house in a community in Moo 6 village of Tambon Hin Mool of Bang Lane district, at around 7.30am on February 5.

Police investigators and the Mirror Foundation, an NGO that works to help locate missing people and children, found that account of the mother suspicious. The mother said she was sleeping with the baby and felt someone take the baby away from her. She said she thought it was a relative and so she did not wake up. When she awoke, she said she could not find the baby with any relative.